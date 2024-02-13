Paylocity’s (PCTY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $174.95 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average of $176.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 89.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

