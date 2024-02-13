IBEX’s (IBEX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBEX. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

IBEX stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $279.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.69. IBEX has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IBEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 40.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

