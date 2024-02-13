Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Lowered to Sell at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2028 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYBX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Synlogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.72 on Friday. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,686,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. 47.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

