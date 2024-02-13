Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PYXS. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 116,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 189,561 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
