Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 7.9 %

ACB stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,220,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,884 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 534,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

