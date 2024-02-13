Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Lumentum stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

