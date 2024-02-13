Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.87.

LSPD stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.21. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

