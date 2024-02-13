Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.67. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 392,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

