Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB opened at $87.78 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,923,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 172,355 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

