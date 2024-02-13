EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENS
EnerSys Trading Up 0.6 %
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EnerSys
- How to Invest in Esports
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.