EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

