StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.72. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

