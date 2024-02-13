DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

