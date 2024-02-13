Argus Upgrades Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $103.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

