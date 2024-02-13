Scotiabank Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $120.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COP. UBS Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.33.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

