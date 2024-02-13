CEVA (CEVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CEVA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $516.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.10. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CEVA by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

