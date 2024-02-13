CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.37.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CX

CEMEX Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.