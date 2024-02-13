BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.98.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BWA opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

