Manulife Financial (MFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.82.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MFC. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.