Aurora Innovation (AUR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AUR opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

