Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $225.78 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $257.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average is $204.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,675,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $53,651,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

