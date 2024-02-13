Scotiabank Boosts Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $58.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

