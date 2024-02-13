Genmab A/S (GMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Genmab A/S to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

GMAB stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 797,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 347,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GMAB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

