Genmab A/S (GMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Genmab A/S to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.3 %
GMAB stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 797,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 347,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
