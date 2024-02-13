Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $137.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

