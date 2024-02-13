BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.85.

BILL stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in BILL by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 122,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 65,393 shares in the last quarter.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

