Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Allurion Technologies Trading Up 10.5 %
Shares of ALUR stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33. Allurion Technologies has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.00.
Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter.
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
