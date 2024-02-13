Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Allurion Technologies Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of ALUR stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33. Allurion Technologies has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.00.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allurion Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allurion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,932,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,868,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allurion Technologies Company Profile



Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

