Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance
SNMP opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $297.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
