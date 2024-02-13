Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after buying an additional 39,739,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,643 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,705,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

