Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of PK stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,377.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

