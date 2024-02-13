FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $39.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,754,000 after buying an additional 303,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,386,000 after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,273,000 after buying an additional 678,330 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,842,000 after buying an additional 80,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

