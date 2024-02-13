TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $1,100.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $875.00 to $1,100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,094.07.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,109.83 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,155.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,034.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $937.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,419 shares of company stock worth $150,261,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

