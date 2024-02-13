SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Truist Financial

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

SolarWinds stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

