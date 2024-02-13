Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$0.80 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACB. CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$1.55.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

