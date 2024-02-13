CF Industries (CF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $159,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,637,000 after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CF Industries by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,353,000 after purchasing an additional 555,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.