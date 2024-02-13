Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Shares of HMY stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.