StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company's stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

USDP opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Institutional Trading of USD Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 145.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter worth $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

See Also

