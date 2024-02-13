Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WOR. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $5,092,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2,602.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

