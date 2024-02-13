Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 7.2 %

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

