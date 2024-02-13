Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.39. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Caesarstone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Caesarstone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

