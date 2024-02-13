Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $381.75.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACC

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CACC stock opened at $560.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.58. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $379.77 and a 52 week high of $616.66. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 48.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.