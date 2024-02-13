Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $2.33 on Friday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $201.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Compugen by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Compugen by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Compugen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter worth $78,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

