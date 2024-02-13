StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Intellicheck by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Intellicheck by 12.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Intellicheck by 122.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 55.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

