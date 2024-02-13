BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.81.

BCE stock opened at C$51.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$49.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

