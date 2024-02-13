Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$148.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$177.00 to C$153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$167.56.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$142.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$143.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$147.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$131.46 and a 1 year high of C$189.82.

In related news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

