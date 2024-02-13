TD Securities Cuts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$5.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.
In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total value of C$481,942.14. In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$481,942.14. Also, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 54,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$261,337.46. Insiders sold 394,155 shares of company stock worth $1,917,040 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
