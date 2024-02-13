BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price target on BCE and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
