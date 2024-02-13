BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on BCE and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.81.

BCE opened at C$51.11 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of C$49.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98. The stock has a market cap of C$46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.998 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

