Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$8.50.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
CF stock opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$878.83 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.68. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$6.50 and a 52 week high of C$11.72.
Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$389.14 million for the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.0201661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
