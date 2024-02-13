Kraft Heinz (KHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

