Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.75.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$18.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.75. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$16.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$276,276.00. In related news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$276,276.00. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. Insiders have sold 24,790 shares of company stock worth $554,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

