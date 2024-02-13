NETSTREIT (NTST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NTST stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTST. BNP Paribas downgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

